Tipp Minors look to progress in Munster championship

New manager James Woodlock searched high and low in county Tipperary to furnish a minor hurling team that will face Kerry in the Munster quarter-finals this evening.

Tipp opened their account against Kerry last October and won 0-32 to 0-9 but it was with a completely different team.

Only Philip Hayes from this years panel played a part previously, while goalkeeper Adam Brannigan and Darragh Minogue were also panelists before.

The new look Tipp management team of Cormac McGrath from Ballinahinch, Damien Ryan of Portroe, Brendan Ferris from the Marlfield club along with former Tipp hurlers Conor O’Brien and James Woodlock will be looking for a performance to instill confidence after so long without matches

The winner of this tie will face Waterford for a place in the Munster final. Throw in at LIT Gaelic Grounds, is at 7.30pm and Tipp FM will have live updates.

The full Tipp panel is as follows:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

2 Ciaran Woodlock Durlas Óg

3 Jack Quinlan Fethard

4 Jack Collins Ballina

5 Stephen Walsh Moycarkey Borris

6 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris

7 Ronan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs

8 Philip Hayes Durlas Óg

9 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle

10 Tauri Shayanewako Nenagh Eire Óg

11 Conor Martin Cappawhite

12 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh

13 Orrin Jones Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

14 Darragh Guinan Lorrha Dorrha

15 Darragh Minogue Durlas Óg

16 (GK) Adam Brannigan St Marys

17 Tom Delaney Cahir

18 Ciaran Foley Borrisokane

19 Owen Harrigan Carrick Swans

20 Oisin Maher Cahir

21 David McGrath Cashel King Cormacs

22 Chris O’Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace

23 Sam O’Farrell Nenagh Eire Óg

24 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch-Drombane

The other minor quarter-final takes place at the same at Semple Stadium, where Clare meet Cork.