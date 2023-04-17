Tipp Minors hoping to get Munster title defence back on track

The Tipperary minor hurlers will be looking to notch up their first win in the Munster Championship tomorrow evening.

James Woodlock’s side have lost their opening games away to Clare and Cork.

The Premier County take on Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm on Tuesday

Harry Loughnane of Roscrea will start in goal tomorrow evening.

The Holycross Ballycahill duo of Jack Lahart and Evan Morris are joined in the full back line by Keith Loughnane of Durlas Óg.

The half backs are Shane Buckley of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Oisin O’Donoghue of Cashel King Cormacs and Darragh Linnane from CJ Kickhams

Jamie Ormond of JK Brackens and David Costigan of Moycarkey Borris make up the midfield pairing.

Colm Kennedy of Sean Treacys, CJ Kickhams Sam Rowan and Leigh Loughnane of Roscrea link up in the half forward line.

The full forwards are Jack Hayes of Moycarkey Borris, Stefan Tobin from Carrick Swans and Robbie Ryan of Holycross Ballycahill.