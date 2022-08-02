Tipp Minors honoured for All Ireland success

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month for July has been named.

It’s been awarded to Sam O’Farrell on behalf of the All Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Hurling team.

The team – managed by James Woodlock – beat Offaly in the final at Nowlan Park by a single point last month having beaten Clare on penalties in the Munster decider earlier this year.

Nominations are now open for the August award in association with the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel and John Quirke Jewellers, Cahir – they can be sent to [email protected]