Tipperary’s minor hurling team will be looking to reach a Munster final this evening.

James Woodlock’s side are in Pairc Uí Rinn to play Waterford in their semi-final clash with a 7.30 throw-in.

Tipp’s team shows just one change from the side that beat Kerry at the quarter-final stage, with Owen Harrigan replacing Paddy McCormack.

Also 7.30 this evening, Limerick and Cork meet in the other semi-final in Semple Stadium.