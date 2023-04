Tipperary take on Limerick this evening in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

James Woodlock’s side will be looking to notch up their first win in the campaign having lost away to both Clare and Cork.

The Premier County are the defending Munster and All Ireland Champions.

Throw-in this evening is at 7 o’clock in FBD Semple Stadium.

At the same time Clare and Cork go head-to-head in Sixmilebridge this evening.