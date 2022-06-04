Tipp Minors await outcome of final Round Robin games to find out semi-final opponents

The Tipperary minor hurling team will discover their All-Ireland semi-final opponents this afternoon.

James Woodlock’s side qualified for the last four following their Munster final win on penalties against Clare.

Clare take on Laois at 1pm today in Cusack Park in the final round of their quarter-final round robin.

If Clare win, then Tipperary will take on Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final but if Laois draw or win, then Tipperary will play Laois in the semi-final.

The semi-final is fixed for the weekend of June 18th.