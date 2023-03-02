Tipp Minors prepare for defence of Munster and All Ireland titles

The Tipperary Minor Hurling management team lead by manager James Woodlock have announced their Minor Hurling panel for the coming season.

In all a total of 22 clubs are represented across the four divisions. They include 7 from Mid, 6 North, 5 West and 4 South.

They have played a number of challenge games against tough opposition as they get set to defend both their Munster and All Ireland titles from 2022.

Tipperary will commence their campaign on March 21st with an away tie against Clare in Sixmilebridge at 7pm, then on April 4th, Pairc Uí Chaoimh will be the venue for their clash with Cork at 7pm.

The Premier will then play two home games in FBD Semple Stadium against Limerick on April 18th and Waterford on April 25th. Both games will also have a 7pm throw in time.

James Woodlock has also named JK Bracken’s Jamie Ormond as captain, while Oisin O’Donoghue of Cashel King Cormac’s has been given the Vice Captains role.