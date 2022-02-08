Tipp interest in Fitzgibbon Cup action

There’s plenty of Tipperary involvement in today’s Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals.

The first two quarter-finals take place this evening with both games throwing-in at 7pm.

IT Carlow, including Kiladangan’s Fergal Hayes and Borrisoleigh’s Jerry Kelly, are at home to UCC who feature Tipp panelists Mark Kehoe and Conor Bowe and Killenaule’s Killian O’Dwyer, who captains the side.

The other game sees UL host MTU Cork.

Tipp’s Gearoid O’Connor has been in good form for UL alongside fellow Tipp natives Ciaran Connolly and Bryan O’Mara, meanwhile for MTU Cork, Cashel’s Aaron Browne and Thurles Sarsfields Paddy Creedon are among the Cork side’s Tipperary contingent.

The winners of tonight’s games will play each other in next week’s semi-final.