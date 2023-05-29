Tipp hurlers live to fight another day

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says his side are very lucky to still be in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

Despite a 1-24 to 21 point defeat to Waterford in Thurles yesterday the Premier finished third in the Round Robin series and live to fight another day.

Limerick will bid for a fifth Munster senior hurling championship title in a row when they face Clare on June 11th.

The All Ireland champions beat Cork by one point at the Gaelic Grounds where it finished 3-25 to 1-30.

Liam Cahill said the tough game against Limerick the previous week didn’t have any bearing on yesterday’s performance in FBD Semple Stadium.

“Well I don’t think so – I think Limerick didn’t show any exertions today from what I’m led to believe down in Limerick so that’s not something that we’ll accept. If that comes from any player over the next few minutes when I go down to the dressing room or over the course of the week well then they’re in the wrong place.

“Very, very fortunate today. Didn’t deserve to get anything from that game from the early stages – we looked to just be off that little fraction and very fortunate to still be in the Championship.”