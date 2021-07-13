Tipp hurlers earn Munster U20 semi-final spot

Tipperary needed extra time to see off Waterford’s challenge in last nights Munster Under-20 Hurling quarter final.

It eventually finished 3-24 to 2-21 in favour of the Premier County at Semple Stadium.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game manager John Devane admitted it was a relief to get past the Deise.

“It was a battle all through and Waterford really made us earn it. You felt maybe coming up to the end of normal time we were going to hold out and then that goal was a sucker punch.”

“We’ve often seen the team that gets caught don’t get back in extra time and we even slipped four points down but the lads really dug it out after that. They got 1-7 out of the last 1-8 I think which was massive.”

Tipp will play Cork in the Munster semi-final next Tuesday.

Meanwhile Clare set up a clash with Limerick thanks to a 2-20 to 15-points win over Kerry.