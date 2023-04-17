Tipp hurlers building up for Munster Championship opener

Noel McGrath is preparing for ‘a test of much more than hurling’ next weekend.

The Loughmore-Castleiney club man leads the Tipperary senior hurlers into Munster Championship action against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

The over 18000 capacity Cusack Park is sold out for the 4pm throw-in, which will be live on Tipp FM.

Noel McGrath is one of many looking forward to a big occasion on Sunday.

“It’s what you want to go doing, you want to go play in front of full houses, in front of big crowds and I think that’s what’s probably going to happen in Ennis.

“We are looking forward to it and it’s a test of a lot more than just hurling when you have a big occasion like this and that’s what you look forward to as a player.

“It’s part of the reason why you play is to test yourself in situations like this.

“There’s a lot of lads in the panel who have played down here, there’s probably some that haven’t but it’s enjoyable to think of what you have to look forward to with big occasions like that.”

Clare defeated Tipperary by eight points in Thurles in last year’s championship as Tipp went on to lose all four games.

Noel McGrath says the panel are looking forward to this year’s campaign.

“Last year was disappointing for us all as a whole group.

“We lost all our matches in Munster last year which was a huge disappointment.

“For us as players, that hurts.

“Last year might have a bearing on it for motivation for some lads but in other ways, it’s gone it’s in the past and you have to move on and look forward to this year and that’s what we have been doing all year this year is looking forward and trying to improve.

“There’s a lot of lads that weren’t involved last year that are there this year and they are driving it on and all looking for spots as well.

“There’s good competition there and hopefully we’ll get off to the start we are looking for.”