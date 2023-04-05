Tipp hoping to upset the Rebels in U20 tie

Tipp’s Under 20 hurlers make the trip to Pairc Uí Chaoimh this evening to take on Cork in their second game of the Munster Championship.

Brendan Cummins side drew their opening game away to Clare while Cork overcame Waterford.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM GAA analyst Stephen Gleeson said it’s important that Tipp get a result this evening to back up that Clare result.

“Brendan Cummins, Shane Stapleton and Fintan O’Connor have a lot of work done with this side and it shows – the handling skills were good. We could have won that game – Clare got a chance I think it was in the 5th minute of added time that got the equaliser.

“So Tipp really have to just win this one now and or get something out of the game to just keep going and get a bit of momentum.”

Throw-in this evening is at 7.30 – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Daybreak Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.