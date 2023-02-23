Tipp hope to have Barrett back for Munster campaign

Liam Cahill is optimistic Cathal Barrett will be back in time for the Munster championship.

Barrett suffered a fractured scapula in Tipp’s league win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

The Premier begin their Munster championship campaign away to Clare on Sunday April 23rd.

Speaking to Stephen Gleeson, Liam Cahill believes the Holycross/Ballycahill defender will be back in action by then.

“Yeah we will, hoping Cathal again will be working really hard to get back.

“It’s a fracture injury so it’s going to take a little bit of time for it to set back properly but once it does, no better man than Cathal to get back.

“He keeps himself in great shape anyway to be fair to the chap so once the injury itself heals up, I think he should be back in the field and pushing towards the first round of the championship at least anyway.”

Tipperary’s next game in the National Hurling League is on Saturday at 5pm in Croke Park against Dublin and we’ll have live commentary of that game with thanks to Coláiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.