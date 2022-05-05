Tipp give best to Limerick in U20 thriller

Tipperary lost out to Limerick in last night’s Munster Under 20 hurling final on a score line of Limerick 1-25 – Tipperary 2-18.

In a hard fought encounter Limerick held a seven point half time advantage after reeling off four unanswered point before the break.

However, Tipp battled back bravely and a Jack Leamy goal after excellent work from substitute Com Fogarty saw the gap reduced down to just two after two further Kyle Shelly frees.

But despite their best efforts, Tipp could never get their noses in front and Limerick, who had led throughout, had a four point cushion at the end.

Tipp manager Brendan Cummins spoke warmly of the efforts his players had put in throughout the year.

“We came in here to win the game and the disappointment is massive. I suppose when the dust settles we’ll be extremely proud of the way the lads played

“We knew there was a big push in Limerick and we met them head on. When they went 7 points up with the breeze the lads showed great composure to battle our way back.

“A game of hurling with two great teams – it was just a few breaks here & there and they got them and got their scores and unfortunately we didn’t so we end up out.”