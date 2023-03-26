Tipp give best to Limerick in League semi-final

Tipperary’s interest in the National Hurling League came to an end last evening.

Liam Cahills side travelled to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick in the semi-final.

Having trailed by 4 points at the interval Limerick came back strongly in the second half to run out winners on a scoreline of 1-28 to 25 points with the goal coming from Peter Casey.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says Limerick showed why they’re All Ireland champions.

“We dealt with what Limerick threw at us early on in the first half reasonably well and we spoke about starting the second half well but Limerick found their flow there for a 10 or 15 minute period and typical Limerick they just put you to the sword. They seem to coming in wave after wave.

“We struggled to control our own puck out, we struggled with breaks in the key area around the middle of the field and half-forward line.

“They ran at us at pace and when you’ve big players like that with composure and All Ireland medals under belts consistently over the last couple of years they’ll make good decisions on the ball.”

Kilkenny face Cork in the other semi-final this afternoon.

Throw in at UPMC Nowlan Park is set for 4pm.