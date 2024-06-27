Tipp fans urged to show support for Minor hurlers

The Tipperary County Board will be looking to have a sea of blue and gold in Kilkenny this week.

James Woodlock’s young men will face Kilkenny in the Minor All Ireland final at 5:30pm this Saturday in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tickets are on sale for the 27,000 capacity venue with mostly only stand spots left to purchase.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, Tipperary County Board PRO, Jonathan Cullen, urged fans to come support the premiers future stars.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick on Suir.