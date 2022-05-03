Tipp face Waterford in Minor semi-final

The Tipperary minor hurlers are aiming to reach the Munster final this evening.

James Woodlock’s side take on Waterford in Semple Stadium at 7pm in the provincial semi-final.

The two sides met in the group stages in early April with the Premier winning 1-22 to 0-23.

The Deise come into the game after beating Limerick in the quarter-final by eight points whilst Tipp received a bye to the last four after they topped their group with wins over Waterford and Clare.

Cork and Clare contest the other semi-final tonight at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn.