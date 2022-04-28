Tipp end Cork bid for 3-in-a-row in U20 hurling championship

Tipperary progressed to the Munster Under 20 hurling final with a 2-20 to 1-21 victory over reigning champions Cork in FBD Semple Stadium last evening.

First half goals from Peter McGarry and captain John Campion saw Brendan Cummins’ side into a nine point half time lead.

A resolute Cork mounted a second half comeback and briefly reduced the deficit to three but a battling Tipp side held firm in the closing stages despite a Cork goal with the final puck of the game.

The Tipp forwards stole the show with Jack Leamy notching 5 points and Paddy Creedon four with Kyle Shelly chipping in with four from placed balls.

Afterwards, manager Brendan Cummins was really pleased’ with his teams collective effort.

“Yeah, we had everybody – and we knew we’d need 1 to 15 and we knew we’d need five more to finish the job. And when the lads came in they really stood up.

“We have a panel of 36 and probably the loudest roars were coming from the Old Stand in the finish when we were down the home straight and all those lads were shouting and roaring as well.

“Overall it’s a big collective effort so very proud of the way the lads played tonight.

“That’s it now – we have to face into a Munster final so we have to forget about that one.”