Three more Tipperary schools get their Harty Cup hurling campaigns underway this afternoon.

Thurles CBS face St Flannan’s of Ennis in Littleton, while there’s an all-Tipp clash in Cashel where Our Lady’s Templemore travel to face Cashel Community School.

Those games throw in at 1.30pm.

Nenagh CBS started with a two-point defeat to Ardscoil Rís of Limerick on Monday, and must win their next game to stay in the cup.