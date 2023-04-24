Tipp come away from Ennis with maximum points in Provincial opener

Tipp got their Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start in an eight goal thriller in Ennis.

Liam Cahill’s side hit the back of the net five times in all to run out 5-22 to 3-23 winners over Clare in Cusack Park.

Jason Forde notched up Tipp’s first goal from a side-line cut after just 3 minutes in front of just shy of 18,000 spectators.

Forde notched up a total of 2-6 with his second goal coming from a penalty while Jake Morris contributed 2-4 from play.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game Liam Cahill said their hard work in recent months had paid off.

“Yeah a great start Paul. Very, very happy and delighted for the players.

“We put in a massive effort over the last couple of months. They’ve really put themselves back up on the horse again throughout the National League and came here really well prepared.

“Delighted that we got out of Ennis with a win today because it was a tough assignment to start off with. Great baptism for a couple of players – a few Championship debutants today and all in all you know happy to get the two points.

All-Ireland champions Limerick are also off to a winning start.

John Kiely’s side beat Waterford by 1-18 to 19 points, despite finishing the game with 14 players after the dismissal of Gearoid Hegarty.