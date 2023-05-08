Tipp and Clare renew rivalries in Munster U20 semi-final

The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers will be aiming to reach a Munster final this evening.

Brendan Cummins’ side take on Clare in Semple Stadium in this year’s semi-final, with throw-in set for 7.30pm.

The sides met in the first game of the round robin in Cusack Park, where it finished level on 0-20 each.

Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton says there won’t be much between the sides again this evening.

“Maybe a bit of luck on the day, a referee’s decision, a little lucky goal, a lucky bounce, it’ll come down to small margins because this competition has been hugely competitive and there’s nothing between any of the teams.

“At one stage you think the pressure is off because you qualify for a semi-final but now it is knockout hurling, the pressure just escalates.

“I just hope the lads can perform when the pressure is on.”

The winner will play Cork in the final.

We’ll have live commentary of tonight’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to The County Bar, Thurles.

And a reminder that due to tonight’s game, Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke starts at the earlier time of 6pm.