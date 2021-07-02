Tipp and Clare due to name teams for Munster semi-final

Clare’s running game can cause Tipperary problems.

That’s according to 2013 All-Ireland winner Colin Ryan.

The sides meet on Sunday at 3.45pm in the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster semi-final, with both teams expected to be announced this evening.

Ryan believes Liam Sheedy will be worried about the pace of the Banner’s attacking players.

“If they can keep that running game and keep that fitness level up for Sunday they’ll cause Tipperary some problems because I do think the running game is what causes Tipperary problems.”

“I think Liam Sheedy will have been looking at the legs of his defensive structure and you know when you get them turned and running at them – I think he’s probably worried about that I think he’s probably worried about that and he’s been looking for some young blood to come in there this year.”

3,000 supporters will attend Tipp’s clash with Clare on Sunday.

The game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds has been added to an updated list of pilot sports events

