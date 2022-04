The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers will find out their Munster semi-final opponents tonight.

Brendan Cummins side topped their group, securing a home semi-final following wins over Kerry and Waterford.

They will now go on to face the losers of tonight’s game between Cork and Limerick, which takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm.

The Munster semi-final will then take place in Semple Stadium on Wednesday April 27th.