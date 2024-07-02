Tipp to appeal Minogue and O’Hora red cards

There were joyous scenes in Holycross as the All Ireland winning Tipperary Minor hurlers and backroom staff were welcomed home.

The heroics of the team on Saturday evening in beating Kilkenny in Nowlan Park were celebrated at the John Doyle Centre.

The only downside from Saturday’s game were the red cards issued to Cillian Minogue and Darragh O’Hora.

Manager James Woodlock told Tipp FM last night that these are to be appealed.

“I suppose we felt as a management team we’d like it done so we went to the County Board and the County Board will look after that for us. I think it just needs to be done for the players. You know, to clear their name – not my job to officiate games but I think that’s the route we should go.”