Tipp under 20s get Munster campaign underway this evening

Tipperary take on Waterford in the Munster Under 20 Hurling quarter final later.

Borrisoleigh’s Kevin Maher will captain the side named by manager John Devane while defender Conor Whelan, Johnny Ryan and forwards Kian O’Kelly and James Devaney all start having been part of the side that lost to Cork on last year’s Munster final.

Throw-in is at 8.05pm in Semple Stadium and the game is live here on Tipp FM in association with Specsavers in Thurles Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile Kerry and Clare meet at Austin Stack Park from 7.30.