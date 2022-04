The Tipperary County Board is warning clubs in relation to tickets for Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship opener against Waterford in Walsh Park.

If clubs in Tipp or their members have still not downloaded and purchased their ticket allocation from the online links today they will be taken back by the Munster Council this evening.

They will then be placed on public sale tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile for all matches in FBD Semple Stadium this week only the O’Riain (New) Stand is open.