Teams being fine tuned across the county ahead of the start of club hurling championships

This year’s county hurling championship will be one of the most competitive in recent times.

That’s according to Tipperary panellist and Kiladangan forward Billy Seymour.

Seymour was part of last year’s Kiladangan team who secured their first ever Dan Breen cup and they begin their title defence against Loughmore-Castleiney on Friday evening at 7pm in Semple Stadium.

Seymour is looking forward to an exciting championship this year.

“This is definitely the most competitive championship that I can remember.”

“There’s no game you can look at and say there’s going to be one clear winner. There’s going to be a lot of upsets I’d imagine this year.”

“It’s been a long year waiting for this to come around and thankfully it has now.”