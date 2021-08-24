All systems go for Tipp County championships

Clubs around the Premier are gearing up to begin another county hurling championship campaign.

The 2021 Dan Breen, Seamus O’Riain and intermediate hurling championships get underway this weekend.

The Dan Breen gets underway on Friday evening in Semple Stadium at 7pm with a repeat of last year’s county final between Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Loughmore lost both the football and hurling county finals by just a single point last year and John McGrath is hoping his side can go an extra step this year.

“Yeah, I suppose from the year that was in it we were lucky at one stage to play games at all. So from that point of view the journey was hugely enjoyable but ultimately we fell short at the final hurdle in both.”

“It was hugely, hugely disappointing so we’re hoping to go one better this year and looking forward to the championships kicking off.”