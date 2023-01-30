Supporters Club looking for mascot for Tipp – Laois game

One lucky Tipperary supporter will be mascot for Tipperary senior hurlers this weekend against Laois.

The Tipperary supporters club are running their mascot competition for a young fan to win a great prize.

The winner will get to sit in for the team photo and also get their photo taken with the two captains and referee prior to throw-in.

The lucky winner will also get to join the Tipp FM commentary team in the press box to watch the game.

Nominations can be made by 2023 Members of the Tipperary Supporters Club by emailing [email protected] by Tuesday 31st January at 1pm.

To Join Tipp Supporters Club please click https://tippsupportersclub.com/pages/how-to-join-tsc

Please note that nominations are restricted to one per member.

To nominate a young Tipperary supporter to win the mascot competition please send an email to [email protected] with the following details:

Your Name and Address:

Your Phone Number:

Your 2023 TSC Membership Number:

Mascot Name:

Mascot Age:

Mascot Club/Parish:

Get your entry in now. Entries close this Tuesday 31st January at 1pm. Please note that entries will only be accepted by email to [email protected]