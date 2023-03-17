Sunday to be ‘good test’ for new players – Liam Cahill

Tipperary will be doing their best to try get to and win a league final this year, according to senior hurling manager Liam Cahill.

The Premier have already secured top spot in Division 1B ahead of this weekend’s game against Antrim, with four wins from four in the league.

Liam Cahill won the league as manager of Waterford last year and many pundits pointed that out as a reason the Déise failed to qualify from the Munster Championhsip in 2022.

However, Liam Cahill says he has a lot of respect for the league:

“There’s a lot being said and written about the National League, it is a very intense nature week after week and then obviously if you get to a final it’s only two weeks to the first round of the Munster championship where ultimatley every team is judged in the summer.

“The league is a national title, I have a lot of respect for the league, I was fortunate enough to be part of a team that won two of them as a player.

“They are national titles, not to many counties have them or players have them and at this stage we will be going after it or we’ll be doing our best to get to a final and try and win it.”

For Antrim, who are managed by Portroe man Darren Gleeson, they have already secured their Division One status with their win over Laois last weekend.

Liam Cahill says Sunday will be a good test for some new players:

“Antrim is a tough place to go, I’ve experienced that last year with Waterford, it’s a really tough environment and Antrim are hurling really well as well at the moment.

“It’s a nice opportunity, it’ll ask real good questions of maybe fringe players, new players in and we’ll know an awful lot more about these players, these younger players I suppose after Corrigan Park.

Tipperary play their final group stage game against Antrim on Sunday at 1.45pm in Corrigan Park.

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM