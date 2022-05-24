Stapleton: Did Tipp players understand their role?

Tipperary’s performance in this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship has been described as disjointed.

The Premier County failed to win any of their four games in the competition despite impressing for periods during their matches.

An impressive start against Cork in FBD Semple Stadium last weekend had looked promising but the Rebels stormed back to a 12 point win.

Two time All Ireland winner with Tipp Paddy Stapleton spoke to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

“I don’t know do players understand their role, understand what pressure they’re supposed to put on the opposition. Are they taking responsibility for chasing back? Doing the unseen work – doing the work that nobody wants to do – that will never appear on a stats sheet.

“But certainly our ability to go up and down – if you talk about field sports like soccer, Gaelic football, hurling – the ability for the team to move up together and back together is really, really key and we just looked really disjointed with the ball and without the ball.”