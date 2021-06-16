Stapleton: Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water

Tipperary would have benefitted from another competitive outing before the Munster Championship begins according to double All Ireland winner Paddy Stapleton.

The Borrisoleigh clubman was speaking in the wake of the Premier’s loss to Waterford last weekend in their final game of the League campaign.

Tipp will face either Clare or Waterford in the Munster semi-final on July 4th.

However Paddy told Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time that there’s no need to panic just yet.

“We probably are a week further away from playing than most teams because of the bye to the semi-final.”

“People are saying everything is gone now – throw the baby out with the bath water! I wouldn’t be – I think there’s a nice body of work done during the league.”

“I do think it shows up again some of the issues we’ve had over the last year or so and I think it did look like more of a performance from last year which was very disjointed and very open and exposed at the back compared to any of the other performances we had (in the league)”