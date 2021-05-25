Stapleton: Bonner will go down as one of the Tipp greats

The loss of Bonner Maher with a season ending injury will be a huge blow for the Premier County.

That’s the view of former Tipp hurler Paddy Stapleton in reaction to the injury suffered by the Lorrha-Dorrha clubman.

The 3-time All Ireland winner damaged an Achilles last Thursday night and is due to undergo surgery this week.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Paddy Stapleton said Bonner will go down as one of the Tipp greats.

“So disappointed for somebody who has been so selfless when he’s played with Tipperary.”

“The feeling Tipperary supporters have for Bonner Maher in their hearts is a very, very deep one.”

“He’ll stand the test of time no matter who comes and goes and what great scores we have. That type of team player will stand the test of time.”

“Bitterly disappointed for him because when the chips are down in Championship and you have a Bonner Maher fit and ready to go he’s always going to be a problem for his marker and just for himself so disappointing.”

“He’s definitely one of the best players I ever played with.”