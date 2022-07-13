Speculation mounts on Colm Bonnar’s future as Tipp hurling manager

It’s reported today that Colm Bonnar’s future as Tipperary senior hurling manager is far from certain.

Shane Brophy – who presents Across the Line on Friday evenings here on Tipp FM – writes in the Nenagh Guardian that a final decision is to be made before the end of the month.

If Bonnar is kept on it seem there will be a number of changes in his backroom team.

Tipp failed to record a win in this year’s Munster campaign meaning a very early exit from the championship.

Colm Bonnar took over from Liam Sheedy last September for a three year term.