Speculation linking Cahill or Cummins with vacant Tipp job

Waterford manager Liam Cahill and Tipp U20 manager Brendan Cummins are the names being mentioned to succeed Colm Bonnar as Tipperary Senior Hurling manager.

Bonnar has expressed his disappointment at the decision to relieve him of his duties after just one year at the helm.

The Cashel man said the terms of reference he was given for his three-year term was stated clearly by the Executive Committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021 where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period.

The Premier lost all four games in this year’s Munster Championship.