Skeheen await news of Ballygiblin team for Munster final

It remains unclear whether AFL footballer Mark Keane will be available for Skeheenarinky’s Munster hurling final opponents this weekend.

Keane, who returned to Cork over Christmas from Melbourne, has played occasionally for Ballygiblin during their journey to the Munster Junior Hurling Final.

The Irish Examiner reports that the club are confident that he’ll be available for the game, but are still awaiting the go-ahead from his AFL club, Collingwood.

Skeheenarinky will take on the Cork club, who are near neighbours across the county boundary, in Mallow at 1pm on Sunday.