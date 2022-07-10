Six divisional hurling finals in Tipp today

It’s a big day of Gaelic Games in Tipperary today with six divisional hurling finals down for decision.

The first fixture in today’s feast of hurling is the Mid Premier Intermeidate hurling final in Holycross at 1pm.

That one sees last year’s county intermediate champions Moyne/Templetouhy taking on Clonakenny.

Up North at 1.30pm in Nenagh, Roscrea and Portroe contest the first ever North Premier Intermediate hurling final.

Meanwhile, the first two of today’s four senior divisional hurling finals get underway at 3.30pm.

In the West, Éire Óg Annacarty take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Dundrum in the West senior hurling final.

At the same time in Boherlahan, JK Brackens are looking to win their first ever Mid senior hurling title when they take on Drom-Inch.

Then at 6.15pm in Cloughjordan, Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan do battle in the North senior hurling final.

Finally, the last game of the day is the South senior hurling final which gets underway in Clonmel at 6.30pm.

That sees Mullinahone taking on Carrick Swan.