Significant Tipp interest in Fitzgibbon Cup teams

The Fitzgibbon Cup gets underway later today with plenty of Tipperary hurlers in action for their respective colleges.

At 2pm in Limerick, Mary Immaculate College host UCC in Group A with JD Devaney (Mary I), Devon Ryan (Mary I), Conor Bowe (UCC) and Mark Kehoe (UCC) likely to be among the Tipp players featuring.

There are three more games tonight.

In Group A, UCD host NUI Galway at 7.45.

In Group B, there are two games at 7pm.

Maynooth University, featuring Jake Morris, will host DCU.

Elsewhere, Waterford IT host IT Carlow.