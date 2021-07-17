Sheedy names strong Tipp team to face Limerick in Munster final

The Tipp team to take on Limerick in tomorrows Munster Senior Hurling final shows one change in personnel from that which started the semi-final win over Clare.

Into the team comes Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn who has been handed the number 9 jersey as John McGrath moves to the subs bench.

Niall O’Meara is also named among the substitutes having missed the Clare game following surgery .

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host the Munster final tomorrow, starting at 4.15pm, with up to 7,000 fans in attendance.

Limerick have had the edge on Tipperary in the big games in recent years, but Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy isn’t dwelling on that trend.

“Every game is played on its merits.”

“The bottom line is Limerick are a very, very impressive team – they’re going for 3-in-a-row. They’re reigning Munster and All Ireland champions.”

“They are the form team in the championship and have been for a number of years.”

“They’ve a very strong panel assembled and are a very experienced group in extremely good condition.”

“So that is the challenge – to get up there.”

