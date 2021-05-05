Sheedy: Limerick clash an early opportunity to test players

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says there won’t be any such thing as a bad result from their National League opener with Limerick.

The last two All-Ireland champions go head-to-head on Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds, in what will be their first competitive outing this year.

It’s the first of five League fixtures for Tipp before the Munster Championship begins in late June.

Liam Sheedy has been open in his view that this Saturday’s clash is about the performance rather than the result.

“I don’t think there can be any bad result on Saturday night for us.”

“Ultimately we’re playing the best team in the country – I think they’re even-money favourites for the Championship so they’re there for a reason. They’ve take a lot of cups over the last three years and they’re a fine side.”

“For us its great to get an opportunity to go into Limerick and pit ourselves early on and if there’s a few lads that we’re wondering where they might sit in our overall thoughts and plans this is an opportunity.”

Throw-in on Saturday evening is at 5.30 and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.