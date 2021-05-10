Sheedy: League a chance to test players against top teams

The League is giving Tipperary a chance to test out new players and see if they’re ready for championship hurling.

That’s according to manager Liam Sheedy.

His side drew with Limerick on Saturday evening and will face Cork this weekend in round two of the league.

The Portroe native believes playing the top teams is the best preparation for championship.

“Isn’t that the great thing – it’s really good preparation. If you want to find out how good a guy is and how ready he is for championship well why not go out and play the Limerick’s, play the Cork’s and play the Galway’s?”

“And after that we have Westmeath and Waterford so whoever gets to the end of this league will have a really good sense of how championship ready they are and that’s great news for us.”