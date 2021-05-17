Sheedy: We’re building a nice panel

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy says Brian McGrath is “making the step up” at the senior inter-county level.

The Loughmore-Castleiney man has started in the first two league games so far this season.

Brian lined out at full-back on Saturday, scoring a point in the draw against Cork and getting on the scoresheet alongside his older brothers John and Noel.

Liam Sheedy says Brian’s performances so far this season aren’t surprising.

“Brian is playing really, really well – it’s great to see Brian coming up but look anyone that’s watched Brian in the Under 20s and Under 21s he’s always been a fine player so he’s making the step up.”

“He’s literally only doing what he’s doing in training. He’s put his hand up and said he wants to play which is great news for us.”

“But overall I think we’re building a nice panel – there’s nice momentum building and it’s all systems go again now next week for Galway when they come to town.”