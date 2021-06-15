Shanahan: Tipp have their work cut out for them

Former Waterford great Dan Shanahan says he would be worried for Tipperary’s championship prospects.

His comments follow The Premier County’s League defeat to the Deise in Walsh Park yesterday.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, the Lismore native said he thinks the Tipp side will have their work cut out for them.

“The Waterford subs that came on outshone the Tipperary subs. I know it’s three weeks down the line but it was very important that Waterford got a performance today and they got that performance.”

“I was very disappointed with Tipp. I feel sorry for Padraic Maher – he was left isolated one-on-one and Cathal Barrett two-on-two inside with that space. You can’t defend space and Waterford exploited that.”

“Waterford went for goals and they could have got another 3 or 4 goals in the second half so it’s a worry but the excuse is I suppose that the Tipperary bench are waiting for three weeks’ time.”

Tipp will take on either Waterford or Clare in the Munster semi-final on July 4th.