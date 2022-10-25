Senior Hurling replay fixed for Sunday

The destination of the Dan Breen Cup will hopefully be decided this weekend with the county senior hurling final replay fixed for Sunday

Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan will meet in FBD Semple Stadium 3 o’clock.

A thrilling final last Sunday ended a draw on a scoreline of Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-18 Kiladangan 1-21.

Speaking after the game, Kiladangan selector Sean O’Meara said both teams will feel they can improve ahead of the replay.

“I’ve been saying all week, it’s a local derby, two teams fairly evenly matched, a bit of experience and some youth and serious fitness levels.

“We drew with each other in the North championship and today is another draw so it just shows where we’re both at.

“We both have room for improvement to get ready for a replay next weekend.”

The intermediate hurling final between Lorrha-Dorrha and Moneygall will be the curtain-raiser on Sunday with throw-in set for 1 o’clock.