Semple Stadium to host all four County Senior Hurling Championship quarter finals

Kiladangan versus Holycross Ballycahill will open proceedings on Friday evening at 7.45.

On Saturday afternoon Loughmore Castleiney and Roscrea meet at 3.30.

There’s a double-header on Sunday afternoon with Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore throwing-in at 2 o’clock followed by the clash of Drom & Inch against Thurles Sarsfields at 3.45.

Sarsfields booked their place in the last eight with a 4 point win over Nenagh in Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the match Ronan Maher said game time is important for Sar’s at the moment.

“Yeah, like this is probably…we’re a newish enough team so its good for us to be building all this experience and its good to even be playing here in the preliminary quarter-finals today. It gives us another opportunity to improve as a team so thankfully we got out on top.”