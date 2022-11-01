Seamus Hennessy celebrating first Senior County title after 19 years with Kilruane MacDonaghs

After 19 seasons with Kilruane MacDonaghs, Seamus Hennessy has won his first County Senior Hurling title.

Hennessy was part of the 2010 All-Ireland hurling winning team and also captained the Tipp Under 21s to Munster glory in 2008.

However, knee injuries have hampered the Kilruane man’s career for the last decade.

Speaking after Sunday’s county final, Seamus described the feeling of getting over the line.

“It’s actually very surreal, it’s quite overwhelming.

“I am a long time, 19 seasons and I suppose, I don’t know maybe I am an example of just staying at it and keeping going and just not really giving up ever.

“It’s wonderful but it’s a small bit surreal at the moment.

“It’s great to get there, we’ve missed and messed up a lot of times but we stayed with it and stayed at it.”