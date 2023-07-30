Saturday’s GAA results

Drom-Inch were 2-19 to 1-20 winners over North Champions Nenagh Éire Óg in Group 1 of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

In Group 3 Loughmore-Castleiney came out on top in a high scoring game against Templederry Kenyons – it finished 4-26 to 4-19 in Borrisoleigh.

In the Premier intermediate hurling championship year’s intermediate champions Lorrha were 1 point winners over last year’s beaten finalists Gortnahoe/Glengoole – it finished 2-14 to 19 points in Moneygall.

Also in Group 4 Killenaule beat Portroe 3-23 to 1-8 while in Group 2 Thurles Sarsfields were 2-20 to 1-20 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill.

In Group 2 of the Intermediate Hurling Championship it finished Ballingarry 0-16 Kildangan 0-12 while Golden-Kilfeacle were 15 points to 1-9 winners over Cappawhite.

Group 3 saw Boherlahan Dualla overcome Kilsheelan-Kilcash by a single point – 1-17 to 0-19

In Group 4 Borrisokane beat Upperchurch Drombane 3-27 to 0-16.