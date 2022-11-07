Roscrea through to Munster Intermediate semi-final

Roscrea powered past Waterford opposition Ballysaggart in the second half of their Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter-Final in Thurles yesterday afternoon.

1-3 within two minutes of the half time break increased Roscrea’s lead from two points to eight, and the Tipperary champions ran out comfortable victors by 4-21 to 0-15.

Shane Fletcher’s first half goal was added to by three more in the second half from Sam Conlon, Conor Sheedy and Luke Cashin.

Waterford star Stephen Bennett top scored for his club with nine points, but the Roscrea backline was hugely impressive throughout, and goalkeeper Daryl Ryan made a string of impressive saves.

They go on to face Cork champions Inniscarra in a fortnight in the Munster semi-finals at a Tipperary venue.

Speaking to Tipp FM their manager Liam England said it was a game of two halves.

“It was kinda the game of two halves I thought we started off well to be fair in the first half we rattled off 1-02 , 1-03 and probably could have gotten another goal or two, I think we retreated then for about 20 minutes I am not saying that we thought the game was over or anything like that but I think the boys maybe psychologically shut down and thought the game might be easier than it was… to be fair to the boys they came out in the second half and they nailed it.”

Roscrea: Daryl Ryan; Shane Davis, Keith McMahon, James Synnott; Michael Campion, Darren O’Connor, Darragh Tynan (0-1); Daniel Ryan (0-1), Jason Fitzpatrick; Alan Tynan (0-1), Luke Cashin (1-6, 1f, 1 ’65’), Evan Fitzpatrick (0-2); Conor Sheedy (1-6), Shane Fletcher (1-1), Sam Conlon (1-2).

Subs: Joe Carroll, Jason Gilmartin (0-1), Conor Phelan, Kenny Lee, Conor Shanahan.