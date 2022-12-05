Roscrea hurling manager says ‘better team won on the day’

Roscrea’s hurling manager says ‘better team won on the day’ as they miss out on the Munster title.

That’s the opinion of Liam England who led the team to become this year’s Tipp Intermediate Hurling champs.

They lost out yesterday to the Limerick side Monaleen in a game that finished 1-22 to 0-18.

The local side were only down by a point at half time, but unlike previous encounters didn’t manage to pull it back in that crucial third quarter.

Liam told Tipp FM that it wasn’t their best performance:

“You have to give Monaleen credit for that and isn’t that the sign of a good team that we got that point or two and they were able to come back and able to keep that gap that they created in the first ten minutes in the second half.”