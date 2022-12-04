Roscrea go in search of Munster glory this afternoon.

The Tipperary Premier Intermediate hurling champions take on Limerick champions Monaleen in the Munster intermediate final at 1pm in Pairc Uí Rinn.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Roscrea Fuel Cash & Carry Benamore, Roscrea.

Roscrea manager Liam England is expecting an exciting game in Cork this afternoon:

“It will be a mixture of everything I think, conditions are good, I think the pitch we know is going to be good, not much of a breeze, hopefully not too much rain.

“This time of the year you’re always going to get that ruck ball and that hustle and bustle stuff but I think it’s going to be a strong mixture of both.

“From watching Monaleen, they like to do a bit of hurling, along with a bit of physicality as well, we’re no different so I think it will be a mixture of nice hurling with a bit of robustness in there as well.”

Meanwhile, Monaleen manager and Toomevara native Eoin Brislane knows today won’t be easy for his side:

“When you’re trying to set up against Roscrea, they’ve so many hurlers, they’ve so many scoring forwards, their midfielders can score, their half-back line can score.

“Liam England has done a fantastic job, he has brought in Eddie Brennan there to help them out for the last few weeks and they really have them on a roll there.

“They’ve played two matches in Munster now which will be a help to them, we’ve one played.

“They’re obvious favourites which is fair enough and that’s understandable but we’ll go down and give it a crack.”